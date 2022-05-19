A family car ride ended at the Debrecen police station

The patrols of the Hajdúböszörmény Motorway Subdivision stopped a car on the main road No. 33 on the morning of May 18, 2022. During the inspection, the officers found that the man driving the car did not have a license.

The woman in the passenger seat, who was also the owner of the vehicle, was aware of this, yet handed over the vehicle to her partner.

The police took the man to the Debrecen Police Station for driving without a license, while his partner was handed over to the Debrecen Police Station.

police.hu