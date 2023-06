A car drifted off the road and then crashed into mailboxes near Debrecen on Sunday afternoon.

According to the police, the driver driving towards Bánk chose the wrong speed of his vehicle, which is why he drifted off the road in a bend and hit mailboxes. There was significant material damage to the car, but luckily no one was injured.

The Debrecen police fined the driver on the spot.

(Debreceni Nap)