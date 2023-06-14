The Minister of the Interior honored Hajdú-Bihar county firefighters in Debrecen

Dr. Sándor Pintér, the Minister of the Interior of Hungary, awarded two firefighters with service badges in recognition of their twenty years of service and effective work.

The two recognized firefighters are Zoltán Kristóf. major, the manager of the Vármegyei Operation Management Office and Attila Karácsony a title pin. sergeant major, subordinate firefighter of the Berettyóújfalu Professional Fire Department.

Several of them have been serving in Hajdú-Bihar Vármegy for ten years, and they were also recognized.

The sergeant Zsolt Csatlós was able to receive a service signal. The driver of the Nyíradony Disaster Prevention Guard, Tóthné Nyíri Magdolna tú. major, the prominent speaker of the Budget Department, János Balogh tű. sergeant major, operational control officer of the Vármegyei Operation Management Office, Ádám Nagy title pin. staff sergeant, specialist agent manager of the Debrecen Professional Fire Brigade, Norbert Reszegi, title pin. staff sergeant, driver of the Hajdúnánási Professional Fire Brigade, Sándor Szatmári, title pin. Staff sergeant, special equipment manager of the Debrecen Professional Fire Brigade, Bence Balla tű. sergeant, subordinate firefighter of the Hajdúszoboszló Disaster Protection Guard, Balázs Nándor József tű. sergeant, assigned firefighter of the Hajdúböszörmény Disaster Prevention Guard, Hajdu Szilárd tú. sergeant, the driver of the Nyíradony Disaster Prevention Guard, Imre Vadnai tú. sergeant, subordinate firefighter of the Hajdúnánás Professional Fire Command and Zsolt Vass tú. sergeant, driver of the Hajdúnánás Professional Fire Brigade.

The firefighters received recognition from the leaders of the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate in Debrecen, the Disaster Management Department informed.

(Debreceni Nap)