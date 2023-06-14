Robbery in Debrecen: a man sprinkled salt on his victim’s face and then hit his head

Passers-by reported to the police on June 9, 2023, at around 6:30 a.m. that two men were fighting in Debrecen, on Irén Street.

The police immediately went to the scene, where only one of them was found. The 58-year-old was bleeding from the head and reported an attempted robbery. The patrol found the attacker in a nearby street within minutes, arrested him and brought him to the police station.

According to the investigation, the 40-year-old man started harassing the victim on a local bus. He threatened him several times, hit him and demanded his backpack and mobile phone. When they got off the bus, he pushed his victim away, tore the bag from his hand and hurriedly tried to get away, but the victim ran after him. The offender then took out a salt shaker from his pocket and covered his face with its contents, then hit him on the head several times with the bottle.

The police found the bag and the cash, documents, and various valuables in it intact, and the victim was taken to the hospital by the ambulance service with minor injuries.

The Romanian citizen made a detailed confession during the questioning of the suspect. The investigators took him into criminal custody, and the District Court of Debrecen ordered his arrest. He must answer due to the well-founded suspicion of committing the crime of robbery, the police said.