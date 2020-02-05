Seven people arrested by the police

Events of 4 February in numbers:

The police caught seven people and took another twenty to various police stations on 4 February 2020.

Four perpetrators were caught in the act of committing crimes and two people were taken into custody on the basis of arrest warrants issued by Hungarian courts. One foreign person was taken into custody for staying illegally in the country.

Eight people were taken to police stations as suspects.

Security arrangements were made in nine cases.

There were no traffic accidents in the last 24 hours in Hajdú-Bihar County.

Source: debreceninap.hu