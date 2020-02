A woman was beaten and robbed by a man at the Debrecen Big Forest on 27 January 2020.

A citizen called the police around 12.15 on 27 January 2020 that a woman was attacked and robbed by a man at the Debrecen Big Forest.

The robber attacked the woman as she took off the bus, pushed her to the ground, beat her and ran away with her purse.

Fortunately, the police have managed to identify and catch the attacker. The 33-year-old man was taken to the police station.

Source: debreceninap.hu