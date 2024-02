A newborn child was found dead four days ago in Józsefváros, in the yard of an apartment building.

According to the BRFK, the baby’s death was most likely caused by murder.

The Life Protection Department of the Budapest Police Headquarters launched an investigation with the involvement of experts on suspicion of murder. The 22-year-old woman who gave birth to the newborn was arrested on the spot.

Yesterday, a 15-year-old girl killed her newborn child in Pécs.

