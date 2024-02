On Friday, there will be a further increase in the price of fuel, which in the case of petrol means HUF 6 gross, and in the case of diesel by HUF 8 gross – reports holtankoljak.hu.

From Friday we can expect the following prices:

95 petrol: HUF 603/liter

Gas oil: HUF 640/liter

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay