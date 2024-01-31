A 15-year-old girl in Pécs killed her newborn child

The police questioned and detained a 15-year-old girl in Pécs who is suspected of killing her newborn child, the Baranya County Police Headquarters announced on the police.hu website.



According to the information, the police received a report early on Tuesday that a 15-year-old girl secretly gave birth to her child in a property in Pécs, and then the baby died.

According to current data, the child was born alive. It was suspected that her death was caused by alienation, so the police produced the mother.

The girl was interrogated as a suspect for committing murder, then detained and her arrest was initiated. The police are investigating the circumstances of the case with the involvement of experts, as part of criminal proceedings, they said.