Henrik Kemény 99 Memorial Day was held at the Vojtina Puppet Theatre

Henrik Kemény 99 – the Vojtina Puppet Theater organized a commemorative day with this title. The puppeteer would have been 99 years old on January 29, 2024 – programs were organized for this occasion.

An exhibition entitled “Anecdotes and Faces of Henrik Kemény” opened in the playground under Kossuth Street 1 of the puppet theater. The exhibition presents the life and work of Henrik Kemény, winner of the Kossuth Prize. The already open Világközép exhibition is also about the puppeteer, the new exhibition complements this.

At the opening, Deputy Mayor István Puskás spoke about how the cultural institutions of Debrecen do not only feel responsible for preserving the city’s values. In Debrecen, we can treat these legacies with great care, feeling responsible not only for our values in the narrower sense but also for national and universal culture, said István Puskás.

(debrecen.hu)