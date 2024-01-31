Exhibition by Emese Bács at the Bényi Gallery in Debrecen

Emese Bács’s exhibition “Csendesen megfigyelek, szubjektíven képezek…” can be seen in Debrecen, at the Bényi Gallery, until February 22.

Emese Bács was born in Brasov in 1978, then she became a graphic arts student at the Art High School, later she studied painting at the Hungarian University of Fine Arts, and she also had the opportunity to broaden her perspective and find her subjects at the Accademia di Belle Arti Brera in Milan. Since then, many of her exhibitions have opened throughout the country, but also beyond borders, in Europe. On this occasion, the Bényi Gallery in Debrecen received her paintings that formulate criticisms of the information society, in which the characteristic moments of the urbanized age captured the artist’s creativity.

In her paintings, intimate emotions and memories appear, on which we can observe a multitude of symbols. The image makes the congestion and noise of urban life almost audible, as urban, industrial environments come to life. The sight of cars, traveling in the subway, and busy street scenes evoke the constant rush and movement. People who are always looking for their own place, and connections, and those moments in which they can find joy are immersed in these urban landscapes. In her paintings and sculptures, Emese Bács also incorporates ordinary pieces of material, which are already doomed – for example, we can observe textiles, puzzle pieces, nets and medicinal foils when we take a fiery look at what we see.

The exhibition of Emese Bács can be visited for free between January 19 and February 22, 2024, during the opening hours of the Bényi Gallery.