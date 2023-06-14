More than two thousand programs await visitors on the Night of Museums across the country

442 cultural institutions across the country await visitors with more than 2,200 programs, including concerts, guided tours, and interactive events on June 24, the Night of the Museums, Máté Vincze, Deputy State Secretary for Public Collections and Cultural Development of the Ministry of Culture and Innovation.

There are cultural codes that connect us, and the most popular cultural event in the country, the Night of the Museums, which was attended by more than 300,000 people last year and the organizers expect a similarly high turnout this year, is starting to become like that, Máté Vincze pointed out.

He added that the aim of the event is to arouse interest in public collections and exhibition spaces for those who do not or rarely go to museums.

Máté Vincze said that the event will be promoted in 2023 by Erika Miklósa, recipient of the Hungarian Order of St. Stephen, Kossuth Prize-winning opera singer and Ferenc Liszt Prize-winning opera singer, as a goodwill ambassador.

This year, the event is based around the slogan “We are in TRend”, and its main location will be Veszprém, where 13 institutions will be waiting for visitors. The institutions are connected to the priority theme with almost 330 programs, he added.

He also reported that in connection with the János Neumann commemorative year, ten institutions will present the multifaceted work of the world-famous mathematician, who was born 120 years ago, with the help of exciting programs.

Gyula Porga, mayor of Veszprém, reported that in the year of the European Capital of Culture program, many exciting museums and accompanying programs are being prepared for the Night of Museums. In Veszprém, 13 institutions will welcome visitors with more than half a hundred programs at 30 locations.

He pointed out that the exhibition presenting the work of József Egry opens in the renovated Dezső Laczkó Museum on the Night of the Museums, and the exhibition at the House of Arts also pays tribute to the painter. In addition, there will be programs at the Digital Knowledge Center, at the Margit ruins and at the Foton Audiovisual Center – the mayor listed.

Zsolt Bernert, the general director of the Hungarian Museum of Natural Sciences, which hosted the press event on Tuesday, said that this year they are preparing even more colorful programs than last year: the center of the event will be the fauna and flora of South America.

The program – with regard to families with children – starts at four o’clock in the afternoon in the museum, where visitors can view eight exhibitions, the museum’s staff will set up a butterfly house for 600 butterflies, there will be a live animal show, and they can also taste South American food and Latin music. those interested can listen.

The programs of the Night of Museums are available on the website www.muzej.hu, and a mobile application is also available to those interested. The MUZEJ EVENT@HAND application can be downloaded free of charge.

The Night of the Museums events and exhibitions can also be visited with a uniform wristband in Budapest this year, and you can also use this wristband to travel on BKK’s museum flights operated exclusively on this evening. The main organizer of the event is KIM.

(MTI)