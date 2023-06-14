The police are conducting a one-week nationwide inspection of the roads

Police
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The police are conducting a one-week nationwide inspection of the roads

The police will conduct a national inspection on the roads between June 14 and 20 – the Communications Service of the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) announced on the police.hu website.

It was written that the police is conducting a national action based on the annual inspection plan of the Operational Group of the Network of European Traffic Police Bodies (ROADPOL).

During this period, people drivingunder the influence of alcohol or drugs, drunk or intoxicated are specifically screened out

– they added.

(MTI)

Related Posts

The police are conducting a one-week nationwide inspection of the roads

Bácsi Éva

Robbery in Debrecen: a man sprinkled salt on his victim’s face and then hit his head

Bácsi Éva

A man put his father in a bathtub and then drowned him – the case continues in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *