The summer graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen will begin soon. More than 4,000 graduates will receive their diplomas at the ceremonies held between June 17 and July 6, writes unideb.hu.



It is a long-standing tradition that the faculties organize their graduation ceremony in the Dísudvara of the Main Building, the only exception being the Faculty of Music, where on Saturday, June 17, starting at 2 p.m., 70 graduates will say goodbye to their alma mater with a musical concert in the Liszt Hall.

The series of celebrations held in the Dísudvara of the Main Building begins on Friday, June 23, with the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Medicine.

Most of them – 780 students – graduated from the Faculty of Economics, while 600 graduated from the Faculty of Arts, 440 from the Faculty of Engineering, and 400 from the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Technology.

Relatives, friends, and acquaintances can watch the graduation ceremonies from afar, the celebrations – with the exception of the Faculty of Music – will be broadcast live again this year by the Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center of the University of Debrecen on the YouTube page of the University of Debrecen.

During the celebrations in the Main Building, the baby room on the ground floor is still open, where the youngest children can be cared for in a cultured environment with the help of the staff of the Mental Health and Equality Center.

Important information for those arriving by car is that parking on the University Square campus will be free of charge during the events.

The dates of the graduation ceremonies:

Faculty of Music: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 2 p.m. Liszt Hall

Faculty of Medicine: Friday, June 23, 2023, 11 a.m. Díszudvar

Live stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YNV9SLW-UE

Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 1 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UdNKMVYetM0

Faculty of Education for Children and Special Educational Needs: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 4 p.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KOrZ7kc_oyg

FFaculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management: Friday, June 30, 2023, 10 a.m.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IdA59UelSU8

Faculty of Pharmacy: Friday, June 30, 2023, 1 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hJgfEJ288Uo

Faculty of Informatics: Friday, June 30, 2023, 4 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8c6UTPl-Suc

Faculty of Economics: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 9 a.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8lTJsA2fzTA

Faculty of Economics: July 1, 2023, Saturday 12 noon

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiZ77x2ptZo

Faculty of Health Sciences: Saturday, July 1, 2023, 4 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EKv–3jthDc

Faculty of Economics: Monday, July 3, 2023, 4 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDMJ_uLC7rw

Faculty of Law: Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 10 a.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tcHK-Oc0hTs

Faculty of Law: Wednesday, July 5, 2023, 1 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWAXtOaP9BM

Faculty of Engineering: Thursday, July 6, 2023, 10 a.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HR-ZFWi3Les

Faculty of Engineering: Thursday, July 6, 2023, 1 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KXN2TNB-ETg

Faculty of Dentistry: Thursday, July 6, 2023, 4 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sldU7OlV6xY

Faculty of Science and Technology: Friday, July 7, 2023, 10 a.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Srok8Xi3m1s

Faculty of Science and Technology: Friday, July 7, 2023, 1 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=539byMmlISA

Faculty of Health Sciences: Friday, July 7, 2023, 4 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PbPyTeGbkFM

Faculty of Medicine: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 11 a.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xsB0KeuurKo

Faculty of Humanities: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 2 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIKXRUM14_4

Faculty of Humanities: Saturday, July 8, 2023, 5 p.m

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XWCYv0OiKBs