Interactive summer programs at the Faculty of Informatics

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen organized a Data Science Summer Camp and a Data Science Summer School for high school and university students. Young people can hear lectures on the latest developments in data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, e-sports, and digital arts between July 13 and 19.

The summer camp and school are organized in parallel so that the participants can get to know the subject areas in the most comprehensive way through joint programs on a single platform. A total of about one hundred students and professionals will participate in the event.

András Hajdu, dean of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen, emphasized at the opening on Wednesday: that the summer professional events focus on the priority educational and scientific areas of the faculty.

IT has an impact on everyday life and significantly influences labor market needs, as IT specialists are now sought in almost every sector. Data science is also everywhere. In order to be able to pass on the most up-to-date knowledge to the students at the faculty, it is necessary to keep up with professional innovations and to show them as widely as possible. Both of our summer events are perfect for this, at which not only can we expand the knowledge of university students, but also our future students, high school students, can improve a lot. It is gratifying that not only boys but also a large number of girls are interested. Thanks to our partner, NVIDIA, you can also participate in training courses, and after the program, you can obtain an industrial certificate in the field of robotics and deep learning. According to the plans, we will continue the program in the winter

– informed András Hajdu.

Foreign speakers from the USA and Spain will join the conference online. In an interactive session, the participants can learn about sensor-based testing and the use of artificial intelligence in the visualization of networks, they can see works of art powered by data and various data analysis activities, and cyber security and the role of data visualization in market research will also be discussed.

The detailed program of the Data Science Summer Camp and Data Science Summer School is available by clicking here.

