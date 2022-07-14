A man stabbed an acquaintance in the street in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar police investigated the 56-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

Drinking together took a bloody turn on the evening of August 4, 2021, in Debrecen. A small group had a fight in the city center on a bench. They talked and drank, but two of the men started arguing and then started hitting each other. During the fight, one of them took a knife from his pocket and stabbed his friend in the stomach.

The police soon found out about the incident, and they arrested the 56-year-old man on the spot, and his friend was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. After questioning the suspect, the investigators took the perpetrator into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest, which was ordered by the competent court.

Medical expert opinions later established that the method and means of the crime could have been suitable for taking the victim’s life. The man survived the stabbing thanks only to luck and quick medical intervention.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters conducted an investigation against the man due to the well-founded suspicion of attempted murder. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the resulting documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu