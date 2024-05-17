A 12-year-old girl drowned in the Tisza river, and the prosecutor’s office charged her uncle with negligent homicide

The Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of negligent homicide and the crime of endangering a minor against the man who took children who could not swim to a dangerous section of the Tisza river in June 2023.

The Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Prosecutor’s Office informed MTI on Thursday that a 10- and 12-year-old girls were on vacation with their uncle last year. On June 23, together with his partner, they took the children, including the family’s third child, to the apartment complex belonging to the village of Tisza Benk.

While the accused’s partner stayed on the bank with the four-year-old boy, the accused allowed the girls to go into the river in the shallower part of the river, close to the bank, despite the fact that there is no designated bathing place in that section.

The minor victims could not swim, nor did they have any equipment that would have kept them afloat. The girls were captivated by the Tisza from the close proximity of the man. The defendant tried to rescue the children, but due to the strong current, he could not catch them, so his partner called for help on the phone.

The river swept the children in the direction of Tiszamogyorós, and a man rushed to their aid with a motorboat, but he was only able to save the younger girl who was drifting in the water, he lifted her into his boat, but her sister drowned in the river and disappeared, her body was found two days later.

The General Prosecutor’s Office chargeed the man with the crime of negligent homicide due to the death of the young child, and the crime of endangering a minor due to endangering the life, physical integrity, and health of the other child. He also made a moderate motion in his indictment: if the procedure is completed at the preparatory meeting, the court should impose a prison sentence of 1 year and 10 months on him, suspension for 5 years of probation, the announcement states.

(Debreceni Nap)