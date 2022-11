Two cars collided head-on on main road no. 33 in the Debrecen area.

According to the disaster management, a total of three people were traveling in the vehicles, and due to the accident, traffic is going under control. The press office of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters informed the press that both vehicles were in the ditch and that according to primary data, no one was injured in the accident.

