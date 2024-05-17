Moose was born in the Debrecen Zoo, now you can name it

As the Children’s Day weekend approaches, Debrecen Zoo can provide you with the good news that the moose cow that arrived as part of the herd renewal a few years ago is raising its first offspring – Managing Director Dr. Sándor Gergely Nagy informed the press.

The little bull calf, born on May 13th, is in good health and has an appetite, and visitors can see him more and more often at the side of his caring mother in the Africa Panorama enclosure.

The Park wants to involve the public in choosing its name, so it is waiting for name suggestions on its social media page until May 23rd at 10:00 a.m.

Native to the savannahs of southern and eastern Africa, the moose (Taurotragus oryx) is the second largest species of antelope living today, as mature bulls can reach a height of 180 cm at the withers and a body weight of one ton. Similar to its size, the vertical white stripes on its reddish sand-colored fur and the multiple twisted, straight horns, which often exceed half a meter in length, are impressive. The species is mainly threatened by habitat loss and poaching for its meat, skin and trophies, so it is included in the Red List of Threatened Species of the World Conservation Union (IUCN).

debreceninap.hu