The police in Debrecen arrested Gusztáv, the serial burglar

On September 30, 2021, the police received a report of a burglary in Debrecen. More than 1 million forints worth of gold jewelry and a mobile phone have disappeared.

Investigators carried out thorough work on the Nagyerdei property, including recording a number of clues, as well as conducting detailed witness research and data collection. In greeting to these, a resident of Hajdúhadháza, who could be linked to the commission of the crime, soon came into their sight.

Gusztáv B. was brought to the police station on the morning of October 4, 2021, whereafter the interrogation of the suspect he was taken into criminal custody and a motion was made to arrest him, which was ordered by the Debrecen District Court on October 6.

He made a detailed confession, and as it turned out, in the last two weeks a total of 13 burglaries and intrusions took place in Debrecen and two in Hajdúhadház. His method was to wander aimlessly through the city, and as soon as he noticed an opportunity, he immediately set to work. The 25-year-old man was unassorted, sneaking into apartments, construction sites, garages, vegetable stalls, but also several fast-food restaurants. There were places he left empty-handed, but he was mostly looking for gold, cash, and bikes.

