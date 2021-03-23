A man from Debrecen hit trash cans

The Debrecen Police Headquarters has completed its investigation into the case.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters prosecuted a resident of Hajdúböszörmény for a well-founded suspicion of committing a riot. According to the data of the investigation, on February 27, 2021, around 5:30 pm, the suspect hit several rubbish bins in downtown Debrecen.

After the report, the patrols went to the scene and arrested the alleged perpetrator who had been produced. Investigators interrogated the 54-year-old man as a suspect, during which he testified. He said he punched the trash cans with his fist because his partner had upset him earlier.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters carried out the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the case and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

police.hu