Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

The city’s professional firefighters marched to the outskirts of Hajdúnánás on fire, early in the morning on Monday. The flames were extinguished with a jet of water and hand tools.

Several branches of a ten-meter tree split yesterday in Erzsébet Street, Debrecen. The professional firefighters of Debrecen intervened with a chainsaw through a mechanical sliding ladder.

The wind damaged the windows on top of the Episcopal Museum, alerting the city’s professional firefighters. The unit secured the windows with hand tools through a plug ladder so they no longer endangered traffic.

The reed burned on two thousand square meters on Monday afternoon in Egyek, Tisza Street. Some municipal firefighters intervened with a jet of water.

Early in the evening, in Nyírmihálydi, on Station Street, the dry grass and undergrowth burned on a thousand square meters. The professional firefighters of Nyíradony and the professional firefighters of Szakony were alerted, who extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

police.hu