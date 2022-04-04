Police have completed an investigation into the circumstances of a serious accident

A minibus and a car collided on Highway 47. Five suffered minor injuries and four suffered serious injuries.

A man was driving in his car on March 10, 2022, at about 6 a.m. on Highway 47 between Darvas and Zsáka. The driver drove too fast to reach the 57th kilometer, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and collided with a minibus in front of him.

Five were slightly injured and four were seriously injured in the accident.

Police interrogated the driver of the car as a suspect during the investigation of the circumstances of the case. The 38-year-old man admitted his responsibility for causing the accident.

The negligent cause of the road accident at the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters investigated the resident of Csökmő due to a well-founded suspicion of committing a misdemeanor. The police took the necessary procedural steps and sent the resulting documents to the competent prosecutor’s office.

police.hu