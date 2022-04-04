A thief stole sweets and perfumes in Berettyóújfalu

The thief, who was apprehended by the police in Berettyóújfalu, hid the stolen goods in his clothes after stealing perfumes and sweets from two local shops, police.hu writes.

The Investigation Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department prosecuted a 38-year-old resident of Lucky. The man was suspected of stealing perfumes and sweets from two local shops within a short time on the morning of March 29, 2022.

Following the report, the officers captured the man based on the ID they received. The 38-year-old testified at the interrogation. It also turned out that there are several proceedings against him for similar acts.

Investigators continue to prosecute because of a well-founded suspicion of a misdemeanor.

debreceninap.hu