Six bishops preach the word before Easter in Debrecen

Once again, the flower Sunday crossroads will be held in the traditional form in downtown Debrecen: in addition to the presidents of the historic churches in Debrecen, three bishops from Oradea will be present at the program, which will focus on cross-border peace.

The celebration of Flower Sunday was limited to video messages in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus epidemic, but again this year, believers will be able to make a pilgrimage together from the Great Church to St. Anne’s Cathedral.

According to the program, the celebration of Jesus ’entry will begin before the Great Church this year. László Böcskei, the county bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oradea, István Csűry, the bishop of the Reformed Diocese of Királyhágómellék, and Bercea Virgil, the bishop of the Greek Catholic Diocese of Oradea, will perform the word service at the central location. After the consecration and folklore program, the pilgrimage starts on the route Kossuth tér – Flower Market – St. Stephen’s Statue – Truncated Church – Government Office to St. Anne’s Cathedral.

With the help of local congregations and actors from Debrecen, Transylvania, and Transcarpathia, believers can reflect on the stations of Jesus’ suffering at each station, and a booklet containing the thoughts of the Greek Catholic archbishop-metropolitan Philip of Kocsis will also help participants.

“The common prayer of the six historical denominations, including those beyond it, works for love and peace among the nations.”

– Ferenc Palánki, Bishop of the Roman Catholic County of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza, was quoted in the statement.

At the end of the crossroads, pilgrims can take part in the concert of the choir of the Csokonai Theater in St. Anne’s Cathedral, the choir led by conductor János Ács presents the Pergolesi Stabat Mater.

The flower Sunday program series in Debrecen will end in the evening at the Reformed Great Church with a gifted concert by the garrison band Dominica Palmarum. The main patron of the concert, Károly Fekete, the Reformed Bishop of Trans-Tisza, emphasized the importance of peace in this regard, referring to the processes taking place in the world.

“We have to embark on this journey so that we can find peace within ourselves that we can then radiate. It also has a message that the church leaders of Oradea and Debrecen will be able to go together, because although there are quarrels between the two neighboring castles, if we, the historical churches, can set an example, we will work for peace in this direction,” the bishop was quoted as saying.

debreceninap.hu