Drugs were found in the home of a man from Debrecen

Police
Investigators in Debrecen were informed that someone was growing marijuana in a house with a garden in Debrecen. During the investigation, the suspicion seemed to be confirmed, so on the morning of March 31, 2022, a search was conducted at the local man’s house. Police found and seized suspected drug debris that had already been harvested in several jars and plastic boxes.

Investigators arrested the 40-year-old local resident and interrogated him on suspicion of committing a drug offense. The man testified that he grew the plants for his own consumption.

 

