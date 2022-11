A woman called the police on the afternoon of November 21 saying that someone had stolen her unlocked bicycle from Széchenyi Street in Biharnagybajom. Soon, a local boy came into the sight of the officers. The 17-year-old was found by the district commissioner hiding behind a closet in a local property.

Following his arrest, infringement proceedings were initiated against him, while the stolen bicycle was returned to its owner, the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters announced.

police.hu