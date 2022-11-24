A juvenile beat a minor in Hajdú-Bihar County because their shoulders touched

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the young man who attacked the minor with attempted serious bodily injury.

According to the indictment, the defendant and some of his schoolmates were on the street near the school with a teacher’s permit at 8:45 a.m. on June 7, 2022, and went to a bakery.

The defendant was walking a little behind on the sidewalk when he noticed the minor coming towards him, who pulled down onto the muddy, grassy area due to the narrow sidewalk so that they could fit next to each other, despite this, the victim’s left shoulder touched the defendant’s left shoulder, who did not allow it without a word. An altercation arose between the juvenile and the victim, after which the enraged defendant once hit the victim on the right side of the face with his palm. They then started fighting with each other, and the accused hit the victim again, who as a result fell backward on the muddy, grassy area. At that point, the defendant knelt down next to him, held the minor down with one hand, and hit him twice on the head with the other hand.

Passers-by noticed the defendant’s actions and called his schoolmates to separate the fighting youths.

As a result of the abuse, the victim suffered bruises and abrasions on his back and face that healed within eight days, however, taking into account the injured body parts and the manner and intensity of the abuse, the defendant’s intentions were to cause injuries that would heal beyond eight days.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Püspökladany Police Department.

The District Prosecutor’s Office of Debrecen brought charges against the defendant for the crime of attempted grievous bodily harm at the Püspökladany District Court. In the indictment for the issuance of a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the content of the documents, place the juvenile defendant on probation as a measure, without holding a trial, and establish that he is under probation during the probationary period.

pebreceninap.hu