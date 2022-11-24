The concentration of the coronavirus in the wastewater was measured again, this is the situation in Debrecen

The concentration of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to decrease, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Wednesday.

They wrote that in the 46th week, the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in the wastewater continued to decrease on a national average.

Most of the examined cities are characterized by a stagnant trend, a decrease can be seen in Debrecen, Kaposvár, Miskolc, Szeged, Szolnok, and Veszprém, they added.

It was also announced that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus remains in the elevated range at all sampling locations.

61 patients died in the previous week.

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,419,996, of which 6,206,388 have received their second, 3,901,632 their third, and 387,872 have already received their fourth vaccination, last week’s aggregated data was announced by koronavirus.gov on Wednesday. en.

It was written on the government portal: 4,098 new infections were confirmed last week, increasing the number of identified infections to 2,162,093 since the beginning of the epidemic. 61, mostly elderly, chronic patients died last week, bringing the number of deaths to 48,245. The number of those who have recovered is 2,098,240, and the number of active infected is 15,608.

Currently, 770 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital, 11 of them are on ventilators. They wrote that the epidemic is currently “moderate” in Hungary, which is also due to the high level of vaccination. They emphasized: the virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated.

The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received their previous vaccination more than four months ago, the website reads. It was emphasized that the government continues to provide the possibility of vaccination. Vaccination can still be requested from the family doctor or the family pediatrician, as well as administered at the hospital vaccination points, where you can go on Fridays with or without an appointment.

Booster vaccination with the new type of Pfizer vaccine against Omicron is also available. The vaccine is a single dose and has only received an EU license for booster vaccination. The confirmatory vaccination can also be taken on Friday vaccination days without an appointment.

The government and the operational staff are constantly analyzing the epidemic situation and, if necessary, will take additional measures, they wrote on the koronavirus.gov.hu ​​website.