Advent light trams will also be running in Debrecen this year

DKV Zrt. will launch two Advent light trams this year as well, the company announced. The decorative lighting on the trams will be switched on at the same time as the city lights as part of the Advent candle-lighting ceremony at Kossuth Square. Advent trams will run according to schedule on lines 1 and 2 until January 6, 2023. Passengers can use light trams at normal rates.

This year, the festive lights will be lit on the trams with the support of Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft. and BMW.

Due to the current energy situation, the trams only run in festive light between 16:00 and 22:00.

Light rail departure times:

Teaching period, working day:
– Line 1: 15:22, 16:12, 16:58, 17:50, 18:38, 19:38, 20:38, 21:38
– Line 2: 15:38, 16:42, 17:36, 18:36, 19:50, 21:06, 22:06

School break, working day:
– Line 1: 15:36, 16:24, 17:14, 18:02, 18:52, 19:52, 20:52, 21:52
– Line 2: 15:24, 16:12, 17:00, 17:48, 18:36, 19:36, 20:36, 21:36, 22:36

Day off and holiday:
– Line 1: 15:08, 16:08, 17:08, 18:08, 19:08, 20:08, 21:08, 22:08
– Line 2: 15:36, 16:36, 17:36, 18:36, 19:36, 20:36, 21:36, 22:36

debreceninap.hu

