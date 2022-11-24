A Russian couple was expelled from a hotel, and the Consulate General of Russia in Debrecen asked for an explanation

A Russian tourist complained to the Russian portal TourDom that on the evening of November 20th they had to leave the Premier Hotel Miskolc, where they had rented a room – Népszava pointed out.

According to the guest, they checked into the hotel around 6:00 p.m., took a shower, and were about to go to bed, but the manager called him around 9:00 p.m. and told him that they had to move out urgently.

“They actually just pulled us out of bed and escorted us out. The young man spoke Russian, he was quite polite, he even apologized, but he very firmly indicated that we had to move out. All that’s left is to pack up”

said one of the guests.

They learned from the manager that they had to leave the hotel because its owner is Ukrainian and is currently in the war zone. He instructed the staff not to accept tourists with Russian passports, and that those who had already checked in should leave the rooms.

The Russian Consulate General in Debrecen contacted the mayor’s office in Miskolc in connection with the incident, and they also sent official information to the hotel concerned to explain the circumstances of the incident. They concluded their Telegram post by saying they still want to provide quick, meaningful help in such situations.

According to the statement of the Miskolc municipality, they were saddened to learn of the news. Still, since they do not have accurate information about the “causes and reasons” of what happened, they do not wish to comment on the specific event. They added that

Miskolc is known to be a welcoming and hospitable city, and its leadership condemns all discrimination and discrimination on the basis of ethnicity, religion, politics, origin, or nationality.

Later, the hotel also issued a statement, in which they explained their decision with a potential conflict situation and claim that no one was evicted by force. As they write, the guests were cooperative, did not support the Russian-Ukrainian war, and even provided assistance to the Ukrainians:

