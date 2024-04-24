Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival between the 9th and 12th of May in Debrecen

The next stop of the ALL IN Debrecen – International Cultural Days series will be the Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival between the 9th and 12th of May.

Margit Bangó, Péter Gerendás and the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, among others, will perform at the four-day meeting organized around the synagogue of Pásti Street in Debrecen. Arriving András Réz, the film aesthete, the unforgettable Zoltán Tordai, and for the children, the Csicsogó Production and the Természettár.

The audience of the Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of the new square on Pásti Street.

Programs:

Thursday – 2024.05.09

15:00 Conference Holocaust 80th Anniversary Commemoration

18:00 Prayer

19:00 Duffek Mihály és Fia piano night

Friday – 2024.05.10

11:00 Conference Opening

13:00 Opening of the Vilmos Krausz Square

Saturday – 2024.05.11

21:00 Eszter Láng – Art Week Opening

21:30 Imre Bíró

Sunday – 2024.05.12

Street Festival

11:00-12:00 I would dance from happiness

12:00-13:00 Eszter Fűszeres + Fiala Borcsa Cooking

13:00-14:00 Dixieland Jazz Band

14:00-15:00 Discussion with András Réz

15:00-16:00 Péter Gerendás

16:00-17:00 Book launch by Dávid Spáh

17:00-18:00 Nigun

18:00-18:45 Margit Bangó

18:45-19:45 Zoltán Tordai

19:45-20:45 Petra Gubik

Children’s Corner

11:00 Nature Gallery

14:30 Juci Új

16:30 Juci Új

More information at the Facebook event.