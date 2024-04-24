Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival between the 9th and 12th of May in Debrecen

The next stop of the ALL IN Debrecen – International Cultural Days series will be the Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days and Street Festival between the 9th and 12th of May.
Margit Bangó, Péter Gerendás and the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band, among others, will perform at the four-day meeting organized around the synagogue of Pásti Street in Debrecen. Arriving András Réz, the film aesthete, the unforgettable Zoltán Tordai, and for the children, the Csicsogó Production and the Természettár.
The audience of the Debrecen Jewish Cultural Days is also expected to attend the opening ceremony of the new square on Pásti Street.
Programs:
Thursday – 2024.05.09
15:00 Conference Holocaust 80th Anniversary Commemoration
18:00 Prayer
19:00 Duffek Mihály és Fia piano night
Friday – 2024.05.10
11:00 Conference Opening
13:00 Opening of the Vilmos Krausz Square
Saturday – 2024.05.11
21:00 Eszter Láng – Art Week Opening
21:30 Imre Bíró
Sunday – 2024.05.12
Street Festival
11:00-12:00 I would dance from happiness
12:00-13:00 Eszter Fűszeres + Fiala Borcsa Cooking
13:00-14:00 Dixieland Jazz Band
14:00-15:00 Discussion with András Réz
15:00-16:00 Péter Gerendás
16:00-17:00 Book launch by Dávid Spáh
17:00-18:00 Nigun
18:00-18:45 Margit Bangó
18:45-19:45 Zoltán Tordai
19:45-20:45 Petra Gubik
Children’s Corner
11:00 Nature Gallery
14:30 Juci Új
16:30 Juci Új
More information at the Facebook event.