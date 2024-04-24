The Body & Mind event of the University of Debrecen had a great atmosphere

More than three hundred students played sports together at the Body & Mind event organized by the Institute of Sports Science Coordination (DESKI) of the University of Debrecen on Tuesday evening at DESOK. First, the focus was on aerobics, then spine up and stretching.

The exercise program traditionally held by DESKI every semester had a great atmosphere this time as well. It was a great opportunity for young people to build a community, relax and recharge. By the way, it also offered the opportunity to replace physical education lessons.

It was made with unique music by instructor Marianna Csire, especially for this occasion. The university students had a real physical and mental recharge, as the first half of the evening consisted of a more dynamic part, followed by a calmer stage in which yoga was the focus.

The popularity of the event is indicated by the fact that the advertised places usually fill up in seconds, this time was no different.

(unideb.hu)