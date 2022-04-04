The police are looking for a thief

Police in Debrecen are asking for the help of the population in a case in which a figure wrapped in darkness was fooling around at the back entrance of the shop at 137 István út. A van also appears in the recording. A parking scooter was stolen during the incident, police.hu said. A short video recording of the case was also made.

According to the data of the investigation, a parked scooter was stolen in Debrecen, at the back entrance of the shop at 137 István út, around 21 February 2022. The alleged perpetrator was recorded on a security camera.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters asks that anyone who recognizes the man and the truck in the picture or has information about the crime report in person at the Debrecen Police Headquarters (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás utca 4) or by phone 06-52 24 hours a day. / 457-040 or the telephone number on 06-80 / 555-111 or 112, the toll-free emergency number. Reports are treated confidentially by the police.

