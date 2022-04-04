The University of Debrecen helps: volunteer students are welcome

At the request of the Humanitarian Coordination Committee of the University of Debrecen, more than half a hundred university students are already volunteering at the Biharkeresztes border. Volunteers are still waiting, and new applicants can help those fleeing the war in Ukraine on the railway line to the capital.

From the first day of the outbreak of the conflict, the University of Debrecen has been trying to help those in need across the border and arriving in Hungary. The institution provides dormitory accommodation, organizes fundraisers for refugees, and the Humanitarian Coordination Committee has launched a volunteer program. Ukrainian-Russian-speaking students are assisting refugees in the immigration procession at the Biharkereszt border.

Béla Szilárd Juhász, an employee of the Center for Mental Hygiene and Equal Opportunities of the University of Debrecen, told hirek.unideb.hu: the volunteer students of the institution are still very active, there is practically no dropout who promised to help, it is available in addition to their possible return home.

– We have well-established teams today. We have several students who only take on assignments at night, others prefer to go during the day, so the schedule is nicely developed and the volunteer program is running smoothly. The county government office has just expressed its gratitude to the University of Debrecen for its many volunteer helpers, Béla Szilárd Juhász shared his thoughts. The State Secretariat, in cooperation with the Metropolitan Defense Committee, has initiated the recruitment of additional students for special humanitarian trains as well as for the BOK Hall in the capital.

Experience has shown that at the moment there is a need for student reinforcement in the Szolnok-Kőbánya-upper line and on an international train in Záhony, those who want to help can apply on this form. The task of the Russian-speaking students on the train is to inform the refugees about what awaits them in the BOK Hall, about which the arrivals will also receive special information in addition to their ticket.

In addition to organizing the volunteer program, the University of Debrecen is also at the forefront of fundraising. The student government of the institution has been waiting for and coordinating the offers of university citizens for more than a month. At four campuses in Debrecen, Szolnok, Nyíregyháza and Hajdúböszörmény, offerings continue to be collected on weekdays between 10 am and 3 pm, President István DEHÖK told hirek.unideb.hu.

– We would like to ask all students, educators, and even the population to help those who come from Ukraine to Hungary with useful products. In our experience and feedback, what is needed now is the most durable food, including the ones that refugees can take with them on their journey. Examples are biscuits or a glass of soup and fruit. In addition, we would need all cleaning products, such as dishwashing liquid or detergent, to help those who stay here permanently start a household, István Csont detailed.

In addition to food, cleaning, and toiletries, the population, as well as the citizens of the university, will soon be able to help the refugees with monetary donations. At the initiative of the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen, which maintains the institution, a large-scale relief concert will be held in the Great Church on May 6 at 6 pm – this was announced at a press conference on Tuesday by György Kossa, chairman of the board.

The leaders of the foundation, the university, the city, and the historic churches came together to make the charity a success. The Kodály Philharmonic, the Faculty of Music of the University of Debrecen, and the church choirs will also take part in the event, which aims to help refugees in Ukraine.

The organizers will create an account number in connection with the concert, where donors will be able to send their offerings, and it will also be possible to help those in need from the war on the spot in the form of cash. Donations will be donated to the Bridge for Transcarpathia Aid Program.

hirek.unideb.hu