University employees completed the Ultrabalaton

The DEAC UB team ran around Lake Balaton in 21 hours 53 minutes, much better than the previously set time. In addition to the 4+2 members of the university club, many other university workers successfully completed the 211-kilometer round-the-Balaton race.



This year, 22,000 people took part in the most popular running competition in Central Europe, as well as the most popular community sports event in our country. The UB was characterized by great organization and the participation of the most successful ultrarunners of the time.

The DEAC team took part in the lake avoidance competition for the first time. The members of the six did not know each other before, they met as members of DEAC’s leisure department, in the Workers’ Movement Program.

The team, consisting of four runners and two bicycle companions, completed the distance in the middle field with a much better result than the 24-hour time given in advance, with coordinated teamwork.

According to team leader István Korpás, everyone did the race according to what was discussed and planned, with a professional attitude.

We overtook many teams that had already completed their umpteenth Ultrabalathon. There was a lot of positive feedback before, during and after the race, and also at the finish line. There were health problems, but that’s part of an ultra race. An ultra is an ultra because of how you deal with them in your head, if it doesn’t hurt so much that you can’t walk, or you don’t collapse from a poorly performed update, then you go on and everything will be fine. The human body is capable of miracles. And that’s what these three days were all about. It was professional work from all our teammates. This huge event was a good opportunity for DEAC’s name to be known and remembered even by those who had not heard of it until now

– said the team leader.

Judit Török-Tőzsér, an employee of the Clinical Center Institute Pharmacy, has been running since 2017 and has never been injured. He suffered a thigh injury just before the race, but he undertook the run anyway.

I knew one thing, that I would not let my companions down. We set off on Friday morning, me with gritted teeth and stomped feet. We made good progress and I knew we would succeed with this super team. This competition tells me to dare to dream big! After all, such a simple, working mother of two children as I am can succeed

– recalled the ultrarunner, who also thanked DEAC for the careful organization, so that the team members only had to deal with running.

The two accompanying cyclists also have a lot of kilometers in their legs, as they took turns covering the distance alongside the runners. In her 48th year, Viktória Vetési, a specialist nurse at Heart Surgery, participated in her first competition.

I was very nervous. I started it and you can’t describe the feeling. Step by step I started to enjoy it and we started to get to know each other. By the time we reached the finish line, we had become almost a family. It was 21 hours 53 minutes of concentration, listening to each other, helping, learning and incredibly serious logistics. Somehow, it all went from the guts, beautifully, and smoothly. I think lifelong friendships were made here. I am very, very grateful to be part of this team

– Viktória Vetési summed up her thoughts after the competition.

According to Zoltán Mag, head of DEAC’s leisure department, many university employees do sports and exercise, but they often do so in isolation.

The Worker Movement Program provides a social framework for the movement of workers, in which they motivate each other and move even more and with even more enthusiasm. Several of the employees also participate in competitions, and to our great pleasure, many of them also completed the distance of the Ultrabalaton

– concluded Zoltán Mag.

In the “FittÁlmosITOk” team of fourteen people, twelve UD workers also ran. The team members were mostly doctors from the DEKK Anesthesiological and Intensive Care Clinic and they went around Lake Balaton in 20 hours and 20 minutes. The team members were Emese Czipa, Sándor Bányai, Mária Edit Nagy, Ágnes Kicsiny, László Drimba, Balázs Küzmös, Gergő Kádár, age. Attila Virga, Jr. Attila Virga, Nándor Hegedűs, Mária Károlyi and Ádám Gömöri, as well as two family members from high school.

Czipa Emese, the clinic’s specialist and the team leader, said: the primary goal was for the intensive care unit workers to form the team.

Fortunately, quite a few people applied, so it wasn’t difficult to assemble the team. Motivating an athletic person in life, such a competition is a very nice goal. Several colleagues started running now, as a result of the Ultrabalaton, so we practically supported a healthy lifestyle, spent time together, and ran for each other. I am extremely proud of my colleagues, as we reached the finish line three hours earlier than the scheduled time, everyone ran better than they had planned

– said Emese Czipa.

Three members of the Rector’s Chancellor’s Cabinet, Tímea Orosz-Csatári, Vanda Vizler and Evelin Takács completed the 211-kilometer distance in 22 hours and 3 minutes in a team of 11 friends. Ildikó Rácz, a teacher at Arany János Gyakorló Primary School of the University of Debrecen, and Zsuzsa Jarkó, an employee of the Urology Clinic, also successfully took part in the man-trying competition.

Members of the DEAC team:

Team leader István Korpás (runner, Chancellery Information Technology Service Center)

Judit Mayerné Tóth (runner, Clinical Center Nephrology Department)

Szilvia Sárkány (runner-up, Public Procurement and Procurement Directorate, Health Procurement Department)

Judit Török-Tőssér (runner, Clinical Center Institutional Pharmacy)

Viktória Vetési (bicycle attendant, Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic)

Zsolt Lovas (bicycle attendant, Cardiology and Heart Surgery Clinic)

Melinda Korpás Szűcs (driver, UD University and National Library)

unideb.hu