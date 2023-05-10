Two professors of the University of Debrecen received academic recognition

The Hungarian Academy of Sciences will hold its 196th general assembly on May 8-9, at which Monday’s public celebratory meeting saw the presentation of the board’s prestigious professional awards after a welcome address from Tamás Freund, the president of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences. Two professors from the University of Debrecen are among the awardees.

Gábor Battistig, Ph.D. of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, received the prestigious award of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Academic Award, for his internationally outstanding scientific achievements in the research of semiconductor materials science and the technology of integrated micro-/nanodevices, as well as for decades of excellent scientific leadership, conference organizers and successful activities in higher education in electrical engineering. head professor of the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Debrecen, Faculty of Science and Technology, scientific advisor at the Technical Physics and Materials Research Institute of the Energy Science Research Center and

István Fábián, Ph.D. of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences, professor at the Department of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry of the German Technical University of Technology, for his more than forty years of research into the mechanism of complex redox reactions of great importance in environmental chemistry and industrial technologies, internationally outstanding and recognized as an outstanding workshop on solution-phase reaction kinetics for its highly regarded research group, for the establishment of wide-ranging and successful international collaborations, for its university teaching and school-creating activities, as well as for its exemplary professional activity.

unideb.hu