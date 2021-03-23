A 53-year-old man drove under a ban

The man was stopped by the district commissioner in Pocsaj.

The local district commissioner took action against a man in a car in Pocsaj on March 22, 2021, around 7:30 p.m. During the certification, the police officer established that the driver had been banned from driving by the Administrative Police Department of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters for 12 months in December 2020.

The 53-year-old man was arrested and detained for driving under the prohibition for committing an offense.

police.hu