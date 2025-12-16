Police rescue injured puppy in Hajdú-Bihar County

Police officers in Hajdú-Bihar County rescued a puppy that had likely been hit by a vehicle on Route 48. The officers from the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Department in Vámospércs noticed the dog lying on the side of the road during their patrol. The animal appeared to be the victim of a traffic accident and was in need of assistance.

The officers acted immediately: they placed the puppy in their patrol car and handed it over to an animal rescue organization in Debrecen. During treatment, it was discovered that the puppy had a broken leg.

The injured dog is currently in a safe location, being cared for by professionals. Its condition is stable, and recovery has begun. The police shared the incident on their social media, emphasizing the importance of compassion and attentiveness on public roads.