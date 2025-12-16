Debrecen to celebrate Hanukkah with candle lighting and festivities on December 16

This year, Hanukkah, one of the most well-known and joyful Jewish holidays, began on December 14. The city of Debrecen will join the celebrations on December 16, offering special Hanukkah programs organized in collaboration with the Debrecen Jewish Community at the main square.

After the candle lighting, participants can enjoy a spectacular fire-juggling show, a street party, and communal celebrations. DJ Gutte will provide the music, while the audience will be treated to Hanukkah donuts and hot tea by the organizers.

Hanukkah is the festival of light, miracle, and freedom, and in Hungary, public candle lightings have been increasingly held in cities since 1998. This year, over the eight-day holiday, a total of 366 Hanukkah candles will be lit at 11 public locations in six cities—Budapest, Kecskemét, Miskolc, Debrecen, Kőszeg, and Szentendre—organized by the EMIH Hungarian Jewish Association.

The event in Debrecen will take place on Tuesday, December 16, from 6:00 PM at Kossuth Square, at the corner of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky and Piac streets.