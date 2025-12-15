Research astronaut Tibor Kapu received an honorary associate professorship at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen has awarded the title of Honorary Associate Professor to research astronaut Tibor Kapu. He received the distinction in a ceremonial setting at the faculty’s graduation ceremony on Saturday, where more than two hundred students of the faculty were awarded their degrees.

In his ceremonial speech, the dean of the faculty emphasized that agricultural higher education in Debrecen is celebrating its 157th anniversary this year. Generations of outstanding economic and agricultural professionals have been educated within the institution. The faculty’s goal is to become a diverse and outstanding scientific and educational center, earning recognition not only in Hungary but also internationally. Its scientific mission and motto focus on integrated development and knowledge sharing in support of competitive agriculture, ethical food production, and environmental sustainability. The dean stressed that the faculty provides practical, directly applicable knowledge for businesses in the wider region, contributing to improved competitiveness and sustainable production.

László Stündl also highlighted the continuously expanding range of academic programs. In line with national and international trends and market demands, new programs are set to be launched, including training for ecological and regenerative farming specialists, a BSc in Animal Health Engineering, and an MSc in Food Hygiene Engineering at the faculty.

Addressing the graduating students, Zoltán Bács, Chancellor of the University of Debrecen, encouraged them to be proud of earning their degrees at one of the country’s leading universities. He noted that their alma mater confidently sends them on their professional journeys with solid foundations that can be applied across agriculture, economics, and other fields. He reminded graduates that receiving a diploma marks only the beginning of lifelong learning.

The graduates were also greeted in an unconventional way by research astronaut Tibor Kapu. In his speech, he spoke about adaptability, curiosity, and the courage to face change. Using the metaphor of surfing, he encouraged students to ride the waves of change with knowledge and curiosity as their boards. He acknowledged the uncertainty of entering the job market but reassured graduates that the opportunities planted during their studies will grow. Drawing from personal experience, he said that he had already nurtured “Debrecen seedlings” in space—and they grew the strongest, making him immensely proud.

In the autumn semester of the 2025/2026 academic year, a total of 232 students fulfilled the requirements for graduation at the faculty across bachelor’s and master’s programs, higher education vocational training, and postgraduate specialist programs. Among the graduates, 9 received honors degrees, 48 excellent, 64 very good, 96 good, and 16 satisfactory diplomas.

Before the graduates took their oaths, the faculty’s awards were presented.

The Faculty Council of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management awarded the title of Honorary Associate Professor to Tibor Kapu, recognizing his dedicated work during the Axiom-4 mission, where he carried out the faculty’s VITAPRIC complex plant biology and space plant cultivation experiments aboard the International Space Station, significantly contributing to their success.

Levente Viszló, President of the Pro Vértes Public Foundation, received the title of Honorary Associate Professor, while Zsolt Fülep, Managing Director of Balmaz-Sütöde Kft., was awarded the title for a second time.

Certificates of Recognition from the Presidium of the University of Debrecen Student Government were awarded to:

Csenge Berencsi, BSc student in Agricultural Water Management and Environmental Technology Engineering

Gábor Bence Győri, MSc student in Food Safety and Quality Engineering

Bence Tamás Négyesi, undivided MSc student in Agricultural Engineering

István Péter Ribárszki, BSc student in Agricultural Engineering

Lili Sztrehárszki, BSc student in Nature Conservation Engineering

Certificates of Recognition from the President and Vice President of the Student Government were presented to Lilla Fórián, MSc student in Environmental Management Agricultural Engineering, and Gergő Jakab, BSc student in Nature Conservation Engineering.

Awards from the University of Debrecen Talent Development Program, as well as certificates from the Kálmán Kerpely College for Advanced Studies and the Béla Tormay College for Advanced Studies, were also presented.

The faculty awarded the Pro Facultate Juventutis Prize to Csaba Lengyel, undivided MSc student in Agricultural Engineering.

Dean’s Certificates of Recognition were awarded to Csaba Bojtor, assistant professor; Eszter Fogarasi, executive expert; and Réka Juhászné Tóth, assistant lecturer.

The Teacher of the Year Award was presented this year to Éva Ragánné Szabó, assistant professor.

