Debrecen hosts its first Ice Flower Carnival

Debrecen held its first Ice Flower Carnival on Saturday: the festival, conceived as a winter counterpart to the traditional August Flower Carnival, drew several thousand visitors to the city center.

Next to the skating rink in front of the Reformed Great Church, an ice sculpture depicting a ballerina welcomed arrivals, setting the tone for a true carnival atmosphere in Debrecen’s main square despite the winter weather.

The city’s most unique winter event filled Debrecen’s streets with thousands of lights and a fairy-tale atmosphere: alongside ice-bound wonders, visitors were treated to a musical parade and festive surprises, organizers told MTI.

The carnival began with a family cinema morning and craft programs at the local Apolló Cinema, while music, dance, and Christmas magic spread through the streets of Debrecen. In the evening, the first ice carnival parade in Debrecen took place along the city-center section of the summer Flower Carnival route, following Szent Anna Street – Piac Street – Kossuth Square.

At the start of the parade, Kitti Péter sang the most famous song from Frozen, and the procession was enlivened by the Debrecen Majorette Ensemble, the Valcer Dance Studio, the LESZ Dance and Sports Association, the Piruett Dance Studio, drama students from Ady Endre High School, the Zichy Youth Brass Band from Hajdúszoboszló, and dancers and singers from the Debrecen Sing! Vocal Studio.

Following the organizers’ invitation, many participants joined the carnival in their favorite Christmas or Frozen costumes. Santa Claus arrived in a sleigh on the main square, and a flower float in Christmas attire, complete with elves on board, added to the festive spectacle.

The parade concluded with a spectacular, festive ice show by the Jégkarc Association on the ice rink, followed by a musical party featuring a disco on ice and a light show, bringing Debrecen’s first Ice Flower Carnival to a memorable close.