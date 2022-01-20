There will be food distribution in Debrecen

On the penultimate Saturday of January, the One Crumbly Love Association will once again invite all those who have not had a place on the sunny side of life.
The Morzsapartit with food distribution will be held on Saturday, January 22, in Debrecen, Petőfi Square, between 11:00-12:30.
There is no on-site consumption, the organizers are asking everyone to wear a mask.
Additional requests and information:
>> We are waiting for food, DURABLE FOOD, fruit, potatoes, cakes in unlimited quantities;
>> We are waiting for applications from bakeries, grocery stores, butchers, and restaurants in Debrecen for cooperation;
>> We also welcome volunteer helpers who feel they want to do something for the poor;
>> Computers, laptops are also welcome,
>> We also expect monetary donations.
The account number of the association: Egy Morzsányi Szeretet Egyesület; Erste Bank; Számlaszám: 11600006-00000000-93568971
Information on in-kind donations to the food distribution will be requested by noon on Friday, January 21st.
Email address: morzsapartydebrecen@gmail.com
If you want to bring your donation to the venue, please do so by 10:30 am on Saturday so that we can prepare everything for the start of the food distribution.
– Andrea Leipzig, head of the association, said.
The event is available on Facebook here.