New junctions and a separate road lead to the BMW plant

Important junctions and signs were made on the section of the M35 motorway or the main road No. 354 near Debrecen, said Lajos Barcsa, Deputy Mayor of Debrecen. He posted on the politician’s community page, providing a direct connection point to the BMW investment site on those roads.

The new junctions and roads will greatly facilitate the situation of those working here, but at the same time relieve the internal road network of Debrecen.

Specialists are trained in two locations in Debrecen for the BMW plant

Director of the BMW Plant in Debrecen Has Been Appointed

 

