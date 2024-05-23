Debrecen Drama Days: May 24-26 in Debrecen

High school and university theater groups from various parts of the country will showcase their productions in Debrecen from May 24-26. The English-language drama festival is jointly organized by the University of Debrecen and the American Corner, supported by the U.S. Embassy in Budapest.

The significance of the event is heightened by the fact that this year’s most prominent annual event for English-language student theater in Hungary, the National English Language Drama Festival traditionally held in Veszprém over the past decade, was canceled.

“Debrecen Drama Days” aims to fill this gap, offering a unique, entertaining, and thought-provoking program that provides professional development opportunities for performers and a genuine theatrical experience for the audience, whether they are theater enthusiasts, those wishing to improve their English skills or even teachers,” said Zsigmond Lakó, director of the Center for Arts at the Faculty of Humanities at the University of Debrecen.

Student actors from various parts of the country, including Budapest, Budaörs, Pécs, and Szeged, will participate in the event, and the festival will also feature a troupe formed by students from the DE BTK Institute of English and American Studies and members of DESzínház.

In addition to showcasing their performances, the high school and university English-language theater groups participating in the meeting will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and engage in professional workshops.

The performances will be evaluated both theatrically and linguistically by a professional jury consisting of Hungarian and American experts. The jury members will provide feedback and advice to the acting groups.

The event will be hosted by the Vojtina Puppet Theatre, and admission to the performances is free of charge.

The detailed program of the festival and descriptions of the performances can be found on the American Corner Debrecen Facebook page and in the program booklet available at https://bit.ly/DDramaDays.

(unideb.hu)