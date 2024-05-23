CATL is Preparing Exciting Programs for Debrecen Drive

For the first time this year, CATL Debrecen is joining the Debrecen Drive event in Debrecen’s Nagyerdő from 24-26 May. The company is also preparing several fun activities, which help visitors learn more about electric transportation, energy storage and extreme manufacturing.

For the first time this year, CATL joins Debrecen Drive, one of the largest automotive events for the general public in Hungary, as a sponsor. As a global leader in the development of innovative energy technologies and battery manufacturing, CATL is committed to supporting local events, and is pleased to be part of Debrecen’s iconic, family event. At CATL’s Green Energy Island, located in the Debrecen Nagyerdei Stadium, participants will be able to try generating green energy by riding a bike, putting together a smart puzzle and getting a closer look at the science of sustainable transportation, extreme manufacturing and as well as energy storage.

The global company, recognized by car manufacturers, is building its second European battery factory in Debrecen’s Southern Industrial Park and will soon become one of the largest employers in the region. CATL needs to play an active role in the local community as the company is committed to Debrecen for decades to come. After the Debrecen Drive, CATL employees are preparing exciting activities for the visitors of the Campus Festival and the Flower Carnival.