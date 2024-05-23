Motorcycle parade could slow down traffic in Debrecen on Friday

Bácsi Éva

DKV Zrt. informs passengers that a motorcycle parade will occur on Friday, May 24, 2024, between 16:00 and 17:30, affecting public transportation.

The parade will proceed along the route from the northern event area of Nagyerdei Stadium to Nagyerdei Boulevard, Egyetem Square, Egyetem Avenue, Bethlen Street, Hunyadi János Street, Péterfia Street, Bem Square, Simonyi Road, Nagyerdei Boulevard, and back to the northern event area of Nagyerdei Stadium.

During the parade, some delays of a few minutes may occur in the travel time of tram lines 1 and 2, as well as bus lines 10, 10Y, 11, 12, 13, 14Y, 15, 15H, 15Y, 15YH, 16, 20E, 21, 22, 22Y, 23, 23Y, 24, 24Y, 33, 43, and Auchan.

