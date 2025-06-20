Panic in a flower shop in Debrecen: a man had to be resuscitated

A terrifying scene unfolded on Wednesday in a flower shop in Debrecen, according to the National Ambulance Service. A man entered the shop and suddenly collapsed just seconds later.

The store’s employees and customers immediately rushed to help him while calling emergency services. The dispatcher who received the call gave calm and precise instructions, helping those on the scene overcome their panic and begin resuscitation efforts — by that time, the man was no longer breathing.

The dispatcher guided the lifesaving callers step-by-step while immediately dispatching the nearest ambulance. Paramedics arrived within minutes and took over the resuscitation.

Thanks to the quick and professional intervention, the man’s circulation was restored after ten minutes, and he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.