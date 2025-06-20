Zoltán Bács could be the next rector of the University of Debrecen

Zoltán Bács, university professor and director of the Institute of Accounting and Finance at the Faculty of Economics, as well as the current chancellor of the University of Debrecen, was the sole applicant for the rector position announced by the Count István Tisza Foundation for the University of Debrecen. On June 19, 2025, he presented his vision at an institutional forum, after which the University Senate unanimously supported his candidacy and elected him as rector nominee.

The current rector, Zoltán Szilvássy, will complete his term on April 30, 2026. To fill the position from May 1, 2026, the foundation issued a call for applications, which closed on May 16. Only one application was submitted—Zoltán Bács’s.

In his presentation, Bács reflected on his 25-year academic career, highlighting his 2007 appointment as head of the Agricultural Center, his role as chief financial officer starting in 2011, and his chancellorship beginning in 2014. He emphasized the 2021 transition to a foundation model as a milestone, significantly increasing the university’s autonomy and responsibility.

Bács outlined the university’s growing enrollment figures, the expanding recruitment area, and the diverse international background of its foreign students. He noted that the University of Debrecen, with its approximately 50,000 members, has the largest academic community in Hungary. He emphasized its stable and transparent financial operation, pointing out that since 2011, the university has returned HUF 94 billion more to the state budget than it has received in funding. Among the top 12 Hungarian universities, Debrecen’s asset position is the strongest.

According to the latest QS World University Rankings published in 2025, the University of Debrecen holds the 563rd position among 9,000 ranked institutions globally—a notable achievement.

Bács cited his two decades of work, upcoming challenges, necessary structural and methodological reforms, and commitment to the university as key motivations for applying.

An Ambitious Vision

In his leadership plan, Bács proposed filling the rector position with a managerial approach. He would delegate leadership of the university’s two core functions—education and research—to vice rectors with presidential titles. Additionally, he would appoint vice rectors for international affairs, industry relations, and general administration, while the chancellor would continue to manage financial matters. A new pro-rector for health industry innovation and a director for a new Corporate Coordination Center would also join the leadership.

Regarding the Clinical Center, he proposed financial innovations, and in education, he plans to modernize curricula, introduce new technologies and teaching methods, and improve student services. The university currently spends €25 million annually on scientific research, and this figure could rise to €150 million by 2030.

36 Areas Targeted for Development

Bács also placed strong emphasis on internationalization—through recruitment of foreign students, exchange programs, and international research collaborations. With its innovation park, university-owned companies, and long-standing sports strategy initiated in 2005, the University of Debrecen continues to hold a unique position, recently achieving the Healthy Campus Platinum certification.

His application listed 36 planned university developments and addressed the university’s economic connections with the city and region. He highlighted that by 2030, the county’s contribution to the national economy could rise from 2.8% to over 15%, a goal that will require active involvement from the university.

The Senate unanimously supported Bács’s application and selected him as the rector nominee. The final decision will be made by the foundation’s board of trustees on June 25, 2025. If successful, his appointment will be confirmed by the President of Hungary, effective May 1, 2026.

