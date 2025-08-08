Last chance for first-year students to secure an affordable dorm and a ready-made community at the University of Debrecen

At six campuses, more than 1,200 places are available – first-year students at the University of Debrecen can apply for dormitories until August 8. In Debrecen, there are 12 dormitories, while Szolnok, Nyíregyháza, and Hajdúböszörmény each offer a modern student residence and a supportive community for freshmen.

Prospective first-year students have until midnight on Friday to decide whether to request dormitory accommodation at one of the university’s residences. Compared to renting an apartment, these dormitories still offer more affordable housing for students, but that is not the only reason to consider this option.

“A great advantage at the University of Debrecen is that dormitories and academic buildings are usually located on the same campus. This means that students who take this opportunity need to walk only a few meters each morning to get to their classrooms. A dormitory is more than just a building – it is a social space offering experiences that are hard to come by when living in a rented apartment. Freshmen can form close ties with senior students, which can support their academic work, and they can also organize activities with classmates related to both studies and leisure. Such a community can lead to lifelong friendships and even relationships,” explained Imre Csiszár.

The head of the University Dormitory Directorate added that a quarter of the nearly 5,000 dormitory places are reserved for freshmen. Applications for dormitory placement and student hostels can be submitted together with applications for regular social scholarships on the same request form. Those applying for the scholarship, whether or not they also apply for a dormitory, must submit their request under the current call for applications.

The dormitory application form can be found at kollegiumok.unideb.hu under “Dormitory Admission and Social Affairs” → “Online Application.” NEPTUN username and password are required to log in. Completed and signed applications, together with the necessary supporting documents, must be mailed by midnight tonight. Incomplete applications will only be considered on appeal, based on a fairness request, at a second level of review.

The Dormitory Directorate has been active over the summer, carrying out maintenance and acquisitions in cooperation with the appointed operators.

“This is the period when we complete all planned work that would be difficult to carry out during the academic year – major painting, tiling, furniture refurbishments. These investments will be finished within two weeks, after which we will be ready to welcome students to all dormitory places, renewed and refreshed,” the director said.

According to Csiszár, the applications received so far show a slight increase in demand for dormitory accommodation this year. However, as in previous years, they expect to admit 78–80 percent of applicants. Those receiving a rejection should not be discouraged – there is still a chance to get in from the waiting list, which opens spots in early September when some students cancel their placement or unexpectedly drop out, thus vacating their rooms. Waiting list applications can also be submitted at kollegiumok.unideb.hu under “Apply for Dormitory Waiting List.”

The dormitory admission process for senior students has already concluded, and appeals and fairness requests are currently being reviewed. Freshmen will be notified after the decision of the University of Debrecen Dormitory Admission and Social Committee, from August 21 onwards.

